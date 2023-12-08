Fertilizer shortage in K-P, prices soar

PESHAWAR: Fertilizer shortages and artificially inflated prices have created a crisis for farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Urea fertilizer, which is a key input for wheat and other crops, is now being sold for more than twice the official price of 3,600 rupees per bag.

Farmers say that some dealers are refusing to sell fertilizer, while others are selling it on the black market at inflated prices.

Dealers have increased the price of urea fertilizer by as much as 1,000 rupees per bag.

Farmers are now spending hours waiting in line at fertilizer stores, and some are even resorting to political connections to get their hands on fertilizer at the official price.

Farmers are calling on the government to take action against fertilizer dealers and ensure that farmers have access to fertilizer at the official price.

The cause of the fertilizer shortage is unclear, but it is likely due to a combination of factors, including increased demand, supply chain disruptions, and speculation by dealers. The government has taken some steps to address the fertilizer crisis, including increasing imports and launching a crackdown on black marketeering. However, these measures have not been enough to prevent prices from soaring.

The fertilizer crisis is a major concern for farmers, who are already facing rising input costs and other challenges. The crisis could lead to lower crop yields and higher food prices.