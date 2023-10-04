Opinion

The University of Karachi is the only university in Sindh offering MPhil in Library Science. Since the current faculty was appointed, hardly one or two students are enrolled in this programme every year. This year, around 30 students appeared in the entrance test, and only one cleared it. There were no proper arrangements for the test. The candidates were given a bunch of papers with questions written on it to tick the correct options. The admission process lacked professionalism and transparency. Dejected students are applying to universities in Punjab to pursue their dreams.

The university vice-chancellor should take notice of such mismanagement.

SAYED HASNAIN RIZVI

KANDIARO

