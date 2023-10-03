World

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rattles Nepal, India

By Staff Report

NEW DELHI: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 on the Richter scale hit Nepal on Tuesday (today), said National Centre for Seismology. According to details, strong tremors were felt in India after two earthquakes in Nepal, one of magnitude 4.6 and the other of 6.2, within 25 minutes of each other at a depth of 5 km.

The first earthquake hit Nepal at around 2:25 p.m. before being hit by the second at 2:51 p.m. Tremors were also felt in parts of northern India including the capital New Delhi.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nepal,” the statement read. So far, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage in India or Nepal.

