Grand operation against power pilferers in AJK to be launched soon

ISLAMABAD: Grand operation against power pilferers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be soon launched in cooperation with the federal government.

According to details, out of 2.2 billion units of electricity provided by the federation to AJK on annual basis, 1.28 million units electricity was stolen causing a loss of Rs10.62 billion to the national exchequer.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has assured of extending full support to Azad Kashmir to overcome the electricity theft.

Well reputed sources told INP on Tuesday that the federal government provides 2 billion, 170 million, 17 thousand, 530 units electricity to AJK government annually, income of which was calculated 22 billion, 628.6 million, 5,720 rupees.

The federal government on monthly basis provides 18,40,51,530 units to AJK from which the national from which national exchequer have earning of Rs1,83,85,72,000.

Due to power theft, causing huge loss to national exchequer, the Azad Kashmir goes into financial crisis every year.

After detailed meetings between Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Haq and WAPDA Chairman Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani, it has been decided to launch large-scale operations against power pilferers and elements supporting these accused in the illegal practice.

Sources said that the operations against power pilferers would be participated by police and other law enforcements agencies personnel which would bring profit of billions to the national exchequer.