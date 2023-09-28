Social media risks

The number of all social media platforms users is not only gradually but rapidly increasing. Most of the social media platform users, particularly the young ones, are by and large unaware about the responsibilities, risks and even benefits which accrue to them in the process. This scribe had highlighted social media responsibilities in a previous article and this one is intended to remind the social media platform user about the risks which he or she may face.

Undoubtedly, the social media platforms offer to the users various benefits but they also entail risks when these technological facilities are used negatively. Academically speaking, some potential risks associated with the negative use of social media are briefly given below with the hope that the young and old users of all social platforms do note these and avoid them as much as possible by using social media platforms positively and not negatively.

Please note and remember that social media can be a breeding ground for cyberbullying and online harassment. Users may experience personal attacks, threats, spreading of rumours, or derogatory comments/remarks, leading to emotional distress and harm.

Sharing of personal information on social media quite unnecessarily, can put the individuals at risk breaching their privacy. It is important to be cautious about the information shared and also be aware of the private settings to control who can access their personal details and information.

Social media platforms can amplify the spreading of misinformation and fake news. False or misleading information can only rapidly circulate, leading to confusion, distorted perceptions, and potential harm not only to the users but also the other social media platforms users.

It is also important to note that while social media can bring numerous benefits, users should also be mindful of their own online activities, privacy, and well-being. Striking a balance between online and offline activities quite obviously is key to maximizing the advantages of social media while maintaining a healthy digital lifestyle as well.

Excessive use of any of the social media platforms can lead to sort of addiction and compulsive behaviour, resulting in decreased productivity, social isolation, and negative impacts on mental health.

Constant exposure to carefully curated posts and images on social media can lead to social comparison and feelings of inadequacy. Comparing oneself to others’ seemingly enjoying perfect lives can negatively impact the self-esteem and mental well-being of the users.

Social media platforms can also attract online predators who target vulnerable individuals. particularly children and teenagers. Moreover, social media users may also encounter various types of scams or fraudulent activities aiming at deceiving and exploiting them.

Excessive use of social media platforms has also been linked and associated with mental health issues including anxiety, depression, loneliness, and poor body image. The constant exposure of the users to somewhat unrealistic standards and negative interactions can contribute to these problems.

Social media can also be a platform for public shaming and humiliation. Mistakes or controversial opinions can quickly spread to public backlash, damage to reputation, and psychological distress.

Engaging with social media late at night or having notifications constantly buzzing can also disrupt sleep patterns, leading to sleep deprivation and associated health issues of the users.

Furthermore, sharing personal information, location details, or financial data on social media can also make individuals vulnerable to identity theft, hacking, and other forms of online threats.

It is important for social media platform users one and all, to be aware and cautious about these risks and take necessary precautions while using the social media of their choice. This includes setting healthy boundaries, practising digital hygiene, being critical of information, and fostering a positive and safe online environment.

Benefits which accrue to social media platforms users briefly pertain to communication and connectivity, information and news sharing, networking and professional opportunities, community engagement and support, education and learning, creativity and expression, business and marketing opportunities, awareness and activism, and entertainment and recreation.

In conclusion, this scribe is hopeful that social media platform users, of all ages, genders and groups, will surely and certainly take some notice of the risks mentioned and try to avoid them to the maximum extent possible while enjoying the benefits so accruing.