AC summons Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in rental power cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Court (NAB) has started to implement the direction of the Supreme Court regarding the restoration of NAB cases.

The NAB has submitted a list of 80 cases to the Registrar Office, out of which 26 references have been submitted to the accountability courts.

The Islamabad Accountability Court has issued summons to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf and People’s Party leader Rubina Khalid.

The record of five references was presented in Accountability Court No. 1, eight in Court No. 2 and 13 in Court No. 3 respectively. The staff of Court No. 2 and 3 were also called back to duty as they were appointed in other courts following non-availability of judges.

The accountability court judge, Muhammad Basheer summoned Raja Pervaiz after hearing two rental power references. While in Lok Wirsa embezzlement case, Rubina Khalid and co-accused were also summoned on Oct 4.

The court has called for arguments in the upcoming hearing on judicial jurisdiction in the Benazir Income Support Program embezzlement case.