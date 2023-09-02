ATC grants bail to Imaan Mazari in terror funding, IHC stops her arrest in any case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Saturday granted post-arrest bail to the human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari in the Terrorism Funding Case while the IHC barred authorities from arresting the human rights lawyerin any new cases.

According to details, the Anti-Terrorism Court heard the bail application of Imaan Mazari, the daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari.

Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, presided over the hearing and passed the decision on Imaan Mazari’s bail application, granting her bail in the Terrorism Funding Case.

The development comes a day after the ATC sent her to jail on judicial remand and issued directives to keep her in a women’s police station in the capital city until her bail hearing.

On August 20, Imaan Mazari and former lawmaker Ali Wazir were arrested for alleged sedition, two days after a Pashtun Tahaffuz Move­ment (PTM) public meeting in Islamabad. Videos circulating on social media showed speakers criticizing the military establishment over enforced disappearances.

They had been booked in two separate cases — for alleged sedition by the Counter-Terrorism Department police and “rioting” by the Tarnol police.

The next day on Aug 21, an Islamabad ATC had granted police a three-day physical remand of her and Wazir in the sedition case.

The court has directed Imaan Mazari to submit a Rs 10,000 surety bond, the case against Imaan Mazari pertains to alleged financial assistance to terrorists, and has been registered at the Bhara Kahu police station.

IHC bars arrest of Imaan Mazari in any new cases

Earlier in the day, the IHC barred authorities from arresting the human rights lawyer – Imaan Mazari – in any new cases.

A single member IHC bench, comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb issued a two-page written directive, barring the authorities from arresting the human rights lawyer in any new cases.

The court in its written directive ordered the federal Interior Secretary, Inspector General (IG), and Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to arrest Mazari after her release.

The IHC also directed the Interior Secretary, nor the police or FIA, should provide any assistance in the arrest of Mazari.

Moreover, the authorities are mandated to ensure that Mazari should not transported the confines of the capital city.

Shireen Mazari – the mother of the petitioner – raised concerns about the potential re-arrest of her daughter following her release on bail in a third case.

The Interior Secretary has been tasked with coordinating with provincial authorities to assess the various cases registered against Mazari by Monday.

On August 28, she, along with Wazir, received bail in the sedition case but was re-arrested within hours by the Islamabad police in connection with a freshly filed terror case. The following day, the ATC handed her over to the police on three-day physical remand in the same case.

During yesterday’s hearing, Imaan’s lawyer, Qaiser Imam had filed a bail petition and had urged the court to hear it soon, citing health concerns about his client.