An appeal to mayor

This is an appeal to Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab to look into the scandal the hydrant at Maskan Chowrangi in Gulshan-i-Iqbal has become. It has given up its duty of supplying water.

It has all the water in the world for tankers, but it has no water for those to whom it is supposed to supply water by pipe in Blocks 4, 4-A and others in the vicinity.

If it has no water, how do the tankers get it? Once I asked a tanker driver where he was getting the water from, and he said he was getting it regularly from the Maskan hydrant. Recently, someone from our neighbourhood went to the hydrant and he found only a watchman there.

One could withstand some difficulty in getting water for a week or so, but in our case it has become a regular feature.

A big tanker costs Rs6,000, and the water lasts a week. Then what? We have to arrange another tanker. How can I afford this money every now and then? Is there no one in the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation to remove this gross neglect of duty concerning such an essential need as water?

I am sure only intervention by the mayor will relieve us of this torture. I appeal to the mayor to order an inquiry into this gross neglect of duty.

ALI KHAN

KARACHI