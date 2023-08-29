Textbooks unavailable

The summer break has ended, and we now have a new academic year in Sindh. It has been almost a month since both public and private schools resumed classes, but all government schools in the province are experiencing shortage of textbooks.

The crisis is creating hurdles for both teachers and students. Education is a fundamental right of every individual. The enrolment in government schools is increasing because the admission criteria and required standards set by the government are way better than what used to be the case earlier.

Owing to rising inflation, majority of people cannot afford the rather exorbitant fee of private schools. People have turned their focus on government schools as their only choice, and it is just as well that the government has been able to improve the system to some extent. All that now remains to be done is to somehow supply textbooks so that the process of education may start in earnest.

Sindh has the second lowest literacy rate in the country. This is not a matter of one individual or a few families. It has been so for generations. Everyone should raise their voice as this issue needs to be sorted out quickly.

Those concerned should resolve this issue on a priority basis. They must ensure that the Sindh Textbook Board publishes enough textbooks to overcome the crisis.

AYAZ ALI BHATTI

THARI MIRWAH