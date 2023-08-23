The best and worst assembly

With the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9, the political circus finally came to an end. According to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a PML(N) stalwart and ex-PM it was the worst assembly ever which did not legislate for the people who elected it. While the nation continues to suffer from the Zia Amendments, the depleted House passed about 70 bills, mostly individual specific, in the last ten days of its term which can be termed as Bajwa Amendments. The Assembly created after the 1970 elections clearly stands out as the best and should be used as a role model and revered.

Historically speaking, elections were scheduled for October 1958 under the 1956 Constitution, but instead the country came under the boots. The first usurper not only abrogated the unanimously agreed Constitution but imposed his own deplorable version in 1962. Finally after the massive street protests in 1968, the mighty dictator had to step down in March 1969. Pakistan then moved from the first to the second Martial Law. General Agha Muhammad Yahya Khan got rid of Ayub Khan’s constitution and announced elections on the basis of adult franchise which were held in 1970. With the assumption of a split mandate, the electoral process was free and fair.

Results were surprising. The Awami League (AL) won 167 out of 169 National Assembly seats of East Pakistan while Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 86 seats in West Pakistan. When transfer of power was delayed civil war started in the Eastern Wing resulting in the break-up of Jinnah’s Pakistan.

Being the largest party of what remained in the 5th Assembly, PPP was asked to form the government. It was perhaps the ablest House ever, ably led on both sides by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Abdul Wali Khan.

Two constitutions were formulated during this period (1972, 1973). The level of debates were exemplary together with people-friendly legislation. The democratic order reached its peak in 1975 when it was hijacked through military action in Balochistan together with the dismissal of the government in NWFP (now KP). In early 1977 ZAB surprised everyone by dissolving the assemblies ahead of time, thus bringing to close theFifth National Assembly from which emerged the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the first constitutional democracy of the Islamic world. Till today constitutional, orderly transition of power remains a serious challenge for the republic.

To move forward, order has to be restored for which a credible ballot is a prerequisite as was carried out in the year 1970 from which emerged the ablest assembly ever that gave us the Constitution and the democratic road map to move forward. Pakistan and its people must come first. Those who have not served should be pushed out of the ring for the circus to end.

After deposing the elected government of ZAB, the third usurper took control of the country. The assemblies that followed (sixth to 15th) started to regress the democratic order. At least Abbasi sahib had the conscience to seek apology from the public for their lack of performance. Most members passed the bills they never read. There were hardly any debates. From the public standpoint the legislation was aimless and directionless.

First the draconian clauses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were removed but later added to go after the opposition. The decline will continue unless the focus is shifted to serving the people instead of the establishment. Perhaps for the first time in the checkered political history of the republic, the PM paid a farewell visit to the GHQ seeking; ‘Vote Ki Izzat‘.

While the Constitution has clearly set time deadlines for the interim set-up (60 or 90 days), yet the members are hellbent on defying the limits which clearly indicates lack of confidence in facing the electorate. Performance speaks for itself while the lack of it haunts. Members of the 15th assembly will need much more than rhetoric to justify continuation of their political journey which seems to have bottomed out.

Ever since the artificial capital of the republic was established, the politics of plots was introduced to gain their loyalty. There was an interesting episode between ZAB, the Leader of the House, and Wali Khan, the Leader of the Opposition. ZAB alloctaed a plot to WAli Khan for him to build a house. The offer was rejected with a note saying; ” I do not have financial resources to build a house “. Using his administrative authority ZAB gave him two plots with a suggestion to sell one and build on the other. Prompt came the reply; ” No thank you “. Finally when the Fifth Assembly was dissolved both ZAB and Wali went home without a single plot.

No member was ever charged for financial corruption. No camps were established in Changa Manga or Swat to buy and then protect supportive legislators. Policies were formulated for the common good. As Health Minister, Sheikh Rashid Sr introduced the generic medicine scheme which brought the prices down. After 50 years Narendra Modi has introduced the same scheme in India. Khan Qayyum Khan as Interior Minister introduced major passport reforms enabling the citizens to travel freely. Those who availed this facility in the 1970s are now our major source of foreign exchange remittances.

While the nation salutes the legislators of the Fifth Assembly they look at the remaining (Sixth to 15th) with disdain. A list of elected members should be published together with their assets and perks before and after entering Parliament. Some of the members have never uttered a word on the floor of the House.

The entire exercise has turned into a grand circus where no meaningful work is carried. Apology alone is not enough for this lack of performance that has ruined the land of the pure. Retribution is needed, while stolen wealth has to be returned together with ousting of the non-performers who are now trying to push their next generation to extend and stretch the prevailing disorder.

