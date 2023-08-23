Flood-hit women present CoD to policymakers for pondering women specific issues at makeshift places

BADIN: A large number of flood-affected women belonging to district Badin have presented a Charter of Demand (CoD) to policymakers, demanding to keep on priority the emerging needs of flood-affected women of rural areas and provide them proper and effective facilitation during the hard situation.

The CoD was presented to Senator Dr Khalida Sikander Mandhro and ASP Majida Halepoto during an event titled “District Women Assembly” organized by Laar Humanitarian and Development Program (LHDP) in collaboration with Indus Consortium (IC) and Oxfam Pakistan at Gymkhana Badin.

A large number of women affected by flood from Tando Bago, Pangrio, Nindo, Bhugra Memon, Kadhan, Seerani and Pir Fateh Shah areas and representatives of different departments, social activists and women activists from different NGO’s and political parties, women leaders and reputable figures of the district attended the event.

While addressing the participants Senator Dr Khalida Sikandar Mandhro, Pushpa Kumari, ASP Majida Halepoto, Marvi Aiwan, Shazia Ameer Mandhro, Chairperson, Mandhar Development Society, Kanwal Naz from Oxfam, Qural Ain Indus Consortium, Makkal Shah, Advocate Ram Kolhi, Tanveer Ahmed Arain, Sawan Khaskheli, Manager-Programmes LHDP and others said government must cater to the need of women in case of emergencies and during flood situation.

They said the disaster of 2022 had affected more than 38 percent of Pakistan while millions of people were displaced including those 75,000 pregnant women, most of them given birth to babies in an unhealthy environment of camps.

The speakers said the government of Sindh must ponder women specific issues at makeshift places simultaneously, providing emergency response and facilitation.

On the occasion, LHDP Executive Director Iqbal Hyder, Din Muhammad Dero, Assistant Director, SWD, Marvi Abida Samoon, President Soormi organization, Samina Hyder and others also addressed the participants of event.

While Sindh Declaration document received resounding endorsement through signing of signature board by the participants.