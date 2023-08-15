The alarming diminishment of democracy

Democracy, once hailed as the pinnacle of political governance, is facing a concerning decline worldwide. In recent years, we have witnessed a steady erosion of democratic values and institutions, with authoritarianism gaining ground in many nations. This disheartening trend raises serious questions about the future of democratic principles and the potential consequences for humanity as a whole. There are a number of the key factors contributing to the diminishing state of democracy and it is important to emphasize on the urgent need to reverse this disturbing trajectory.

One of the fundamental reasons for this erosion of democracy is the emergence of populist movements across the globe. These movements often exploit people’s fears, anxieties, and discontent with the existing political establishment. They tend to oversimplify complex issues, create division, and undermine the checks and balances essential for democratic governance. Populist leaders often promote strongman politics, advocating for authoritarian measures that compromise the very essence of democracy.

In many cases, this decline does not stem from overt hostilities, such as military coups or violent rebellions, but from the ballot box, where leaders with autocratic tendencies are democratically elected. Hungary serves as an exemplary case of this disturbing trend. Over the past decade, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government of Hungary has systematically dismantled democratic institutions, such as independent media, the judiciary, and academia. Through legal frameworks, they have curtailed press freedom, and by controlling public media, they shape narratives to their advantage. They’ve also curbed academic freedom, shown notably by driving Central European University out of the country. This stealthy descent into authoritarianism doesn’t happen overnight but through a steady accumulation of power.

Similarly, in Poland, the ruling Law and Justice Party has been striving to assert control over independent institutions since 2015. The judiciary has been a particular target, with the government implementing measures to retire Supreme Court judges and replace them with their nominees. The consequent ‘constitutional crisis’ threatens the principles of separation of powers, undermining the very fabric of democratic governance.

Democracy relies on an informed and engaged citizenry, capable of making reasoned decisions. Unfortunately, civic education has taken a backseat in many nations. Without a solid understanding of democratic principles, citizens are vulnerable to manipulation and misinformation. Failing to equip individuals with the necessary knowledge to critically analyze political discourse allows the rise of demagogues who undermine democratic norms and institutions.

The deepening economic disparities in many societies have also fueled the erosion of democracy. When a significant portion of the population feels left behind, marginalized, and without opportunities for upward mobility, they become susceptible to the allure of populist promises. In turn, this can lead to a desire for quick fixes and a willingness to sacrifice democratic ideals in favor of authoritarian solutions, which are often oversimplified and harmful in the long run.

Democracy in Pakistan has faced various challenges that have contributed to its diminishing state. These challenges include a history of military interventions and coups that have disrupted civilian governance, leading to periods of direct military rule. Additionally, political instability, weak institutions, corruption, and a lack of effective governance have eroded public trust in democratic processes. Ethnic and religious tensions, coupled with a fragmented political landscape, have further complicated the formation of stable, consensus-based governments. The influence of a powerful establishment, at times overshadowing civilian authorities, has also strained democratic norms. These factors collectively create an environment where democratic institutions struggle to function effectively, leading to a cycle of uncertainty and political unrest, which ultimately hampers the growth and consolidation of democracy in Pakistan.

Further from Europe, the Philippines also paints a sobering picture. President Rodrigo Duterte’s authoritarian tendencies, often justified under the banner of law and order, are deeply concerning. From endorsing extrajudicial killings in his war on drugs to clamping down on media, Duterte’s administration represents a stark shift away from the democratic ideals that once underscored the ‘People Power Revolution.’

Even the world’s most populous democracy, India, hasn’t been immune to these unsettling trends. The controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, and the ‘love jihad’ laws adopted by several states underpin growing religious polarization and a centralizing tendency in the government. The gradual muzzling of dissent, from the arrests of activists to crackdowns on student protests, sends worrying signals about the health of the world’s largest democracy.

However, this democratic backslide isn’t confined to these nations alone. The 2021 Freedom House report reveals an alarming trend: 2020 marked the 15th consecutive year of decline in global freedom. Democracies are faltering under the onslaught of populist leaders exploiting fears, sowing divisions, and amplifying distrust in democratic processes.

While technology has the potential to enhance democratic processes, it also presents unique challenges. The rapid spread of misinformation through social media platforms has eroded trust in traditional institutions, including the media and political establishments. Social media algorithms often create echo chambers, reinforcing existing beliefs and further polarizing societies. The manipulation of digital spaces by both state and non-state actors poses a severe threat to the integrity of democratic processes, making it harder for citizens to make informed decisions.

The global landscape has witnessed a shift in power dynamics, with rising authoritarian regimes challenging the liberal democratic order. Countries that have traditionally championed democratic values are now faced with increased pressure from assertive autocracies, which seek to export their models of governance. This shifting balance has emboldened anti-democratic forces, making it more challenging for democracies to maintain their influence and uphold their values on the international stage.

As democracy diminishes, the impact isn’t limited to those directly affected. It brings about global implications. Autocratic regimes are less accountable and more likely to ignore international norms and agreements, threatening global cooperation on critical issues like climate change, nuclear proliferation, and global pandemics. Moreover, as democratic values wane, human rights abuses increase. The inherent dignity and worth of every individual are cornerstones of democratic societies, but as governments grow more autocratic, these universal rights are often trampled upon, leading to increased human suffering and social instability.

The challenge we face is not only preserving existing democratic structures but also strengthening them. Democracies need to show they can deliver beyond ensuring basic political rights. They must adequately address people’s everyday concerns – employment, health, safety, education, and equality. By effectively addressing these pressing issues, democracies can prove themselves a more appealing choice than their autocratic counterparts, offering not only freedom but also security and prosperity. Democracy advocates must also work harder to build public understanding of democratic values and processes. Civic education and active citizenry can help foster democratic resilience, helping to immunize societies against the allure of authoritarian.

Democracy is a precious and fragile system that demands active participation and continuous vigilance from its citizens. As individuals, we must engage in open dialogue, respect diverse perspectives, and hold our elected representatives accountable. Only through collective action can we reinvigorate democratic principles, ensuring a brighter and more inclusive future for all. Let us stand united in defense of democracy and strive to reverse its diminishing state for the betterment of humanity.