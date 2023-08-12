Sindh Assembly dissolved on CM’s advice

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori on the recommendation of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved the summary to dissolve Sindh Assembly on Friday.

The governor signed the summary under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan. According to officials, the summary was sent to the governor this evening after the Sindh chief minister along with his cabinet members including Sharjeel Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani reached the governor house and held a meeting with him.

Like the National Assembly, the provincial assembly that held its inaugural sessions on August 13, 2018, following their election in the July 25 vote was set to expire on Saturday, August 12. As per the Constitution, if the assembly completes its term, the next general election would be held in 60 days. But if the term is not complete, even by a single day, the elections would be held in 90 days.

Before the dissolution of Sindh Assembly, the lawmakers belonging to the treasury and opposition benches attended the last session and bid farewell to it, delivering the last speeches in the house.

As the session started with speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in chair, the members belonging to ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) shared their five years thoughts in the assembly. Some opposition members criticised the government policies, while the treasury members including ministers appreciated it.

Sindh Chief Minister Shah while winding up the speeches said, “Sindh Assembly is being dissolved today, a day before its tenure”. Later, he presented his five years’ performance briefing the house about the government measures to cope with Covid-19, floods, development schemes, government incentives and jobs provided by his government in different departments.