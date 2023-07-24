Rain threatens England’s bid to level Ashes in fourth Test

England’s bid to force a series-levelling win in the fourth Ashes Test against Australia was left hanging by a thread as rain continued to keep the players off the field on Sunday’s final day at Old Trafford. A heavy overnight downpour left the outfield sodden and meant play was unable to start as scheduled at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) in Manchester. But with hardy spectators still sheltering beneath umbrellas, ground staff began removing the covers at 1045 GMT as mopping-up operations got underway.

The umpires announced that lunch would be brought forward in the hope of resuming play at 1200 GMT. But no sooner had the crowd cheered this announcement then fresh rain fell, with the pitch and square again fully covered.

Rain was still pelting the ground at 1400 GMT as the teams remained confined to their changing rooms after several England players had enjoyed a brief kick-about with a football on the outfield. Australia are 214-5 in their second innings, still 61 runs behind England’s first-innings 592, after rain meant only 30 overs’ play was possible on Saturday’s fourth day.

England took just one wicket on Saturday when occasional off-spinner Joe Root had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind, but not before the Australian had frustrated the hosts with 111.Ben Stokes’ men must win at Old Trafford to square the series at 2-2 and force a decider in next week’s fifth and final Test at the Oval in London.

But a draw would be enough for Australia, as the holders, to be assured of retaining the Ashes.Old Trafford is notorious for weather delays — the northwest ground has had 24 complete days rained off in Test cricket, plus an additional two entire Tests abandoned.

England restricted world Test champions Australia to 317 in their first innings of this match before racing to 592 all out, thanks largely to opener Zak Crawley’s breathtaking 189 and an unbeaten 99 from Jonny Bairstow.

Fast bowler Mark Wood then ripped through Australia’s top order on Friday with three wickets.But Australia kept England at bay on Saturday during a stand of 103 between Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh (31 not out).England are bidding to become just the second side in Ashes history to win a series from 2-0 down.