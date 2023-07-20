World

At least four killed, a hundred feared buried in landslide in India

By Reuters
An onlooker gestures to the spot of a landslide at the construction site of a residential building in Mumbai on July 5, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP) (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

MUMBAI: At least four people were killed and more than 100 are feared buried in a landslide in India’s western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, media reported on Thursday.

The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi, about 60 km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials.

Rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors in the debris as relatives waited for news of loved ones at the base of the mountain.

“The problem here is that at some places the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed,” an unidentified rescue official told ABP Majha channel.

Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India’s richest state.

Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city.

