NAB halts corruption probe into wind power projects following amends to law

ISLAMABAD: Following the recent amendment to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, the closure of corruption cases falling outside its jurisdiction has commenced.

Under the new law, NAB is no longer authorized to investigate corruption allegations in wind power projects. As a result, the NAB Chairman has approved closure of the investigation into 16 wind power projects during the executive board meeting.

According to reliable sources, the closure of these cases will not impede investigations conducted by other agencies or forums. The allegations in question pertained to money laundering and corruption, specifically concerning the upfront tariff of 16 wind power projects. The Chairman’s approval to close these cases aligns with the amended law that restricts NAB’s authority to investigate wind power projects.

In a letter dated July 13, 2023, addressed to the Secretary of the Power Division, Mohsin Ali Khan, Additional Director (Staff) of NAB Rawalpindi, referred to the inquiry against officers and officials of NEPRA (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority) and others involved in setting up high upfront tariffs for electricity in 16 wind power projects in Sindh.

The letter stated that based on the findings of the final inquiry report and the recommendations of the regional NAB and Executive Board, the Chairman of NAB has approved the closure of the inquiry.

During the Executive Board meeting, the Director-General of NAB Rawalpindi presented the case, highlighting that it falls under the regulatory body’s jurisdiction and is subject to the provisions of the National Accountability Amendment (NAA) Act, 2022.

Considering the legal framework, the Executive Board recommended closing the case at NAB’s end and referring the matter to the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for further action in accordance with the law. The Chairman of NAB subsequently approved the Executive Board’s recommendation.

It is important to note that the closure of this particular inquiry only pertains to the specific allegations mentioned above and does not impact any ongoing investigations or prevent the initiation of new cases under the ordinance. The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has been requested to nominate a focal person to coordinate with NAB Rawalpindi for the handover of collected records, facilitating any necessary action in accordance with the law.