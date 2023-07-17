Opinion

A tragic spectacle

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
The practice of lifting animals through cranes to apartments in high-rise buildings, especially during the days leading up to Eidul Azha, has been going on for the last several years. This is quite tragic, actually. In many cases, animals suffer injuries and harm during the lengthy and cumbersome process, but the practice has continued without there being any rationale behind it.

In all such cases, there is a lot of noise and commotion in the area as people gather to watch the ‘spectacle’, and they all have some piece of advice for the owner of the animal, the crane operator and even for the poor animal. All this actually adds to the tragedy as it unfolds.

The provincial government needs to take effective measures to stop this practice immediately. With a full year to go before Eidul Azha visits us again, the government definitely has time on its hand to plan, legislate and execute the ban on this preactice effectively.

ENGR WAQAR BADAR KANDHRO

LARKANA

