Sharif condemns ‘campaign’ alleging murder attempt on army chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced what he called a social media campaign alleging a murder attempt on the army chief, emphasising the government’s determination to thwart any conspiracy against Pakistan and its institutions.

In a statement released by the PM Office, the prime minister expressed his condemnation of the “conspiracy”, which he likened to the protests triggered by the unlawful arrest on May 9 of former prime minister Imran Khan, suggesting a connection between the two events.

Imran Khan continues to engage in a vile, sinister & malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. His trick of using the proxies to threaten the Army Chief of an assassination attempt has been badly exposed. After his methodically planned attack on the State symbols… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 9, 2023

Prime Minister Sharif has instructed the authorities to initiate legal action against both domestic and international entities involved in propagating such media campaigns within the country.

“The message is clear to the planners, facilitators, and handlers of the 9th May conspiracy: any plot against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed,” he asserted.

He further characterised the “malicious and violent” nature of these media campaigns as a product of miscreants’ planning, emphasising that the “conspirators” are once again seeking to disrupt the political and economic stability of the country.

The current media campaign is an extension of the abhorrent campaign previously launched against the “martyred” of the military, the prime minister declared, without offering any evidence.

Sharif emphasised the alleged media’s attacks on the army and Gen. Asim Munir cannot be justified as freedom of expression. Instead, he categorised it as a conspiracy, asserting that it is the government’s legal responsibility to eradicate such tendencies with full force.

He expressed confidence that the nation would thwart these attempts just as it did on May 9, when it successfully prevented violence and vandalism from gaining a foothold in the country.

The prime minister reassured the nation that it stands firmly behind its military and its chief, vowing not to allow disillusioned elements to create new crises within the country.