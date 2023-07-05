NATIONAL

Seven killed, four injured in car-bus collision in Sindh

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in the Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh, the rescue service reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place near the Moro area of the district after a collision between a car and a passenger bus, resulting in casualties.

Following the accident, local authorities and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the nearby hospitals, said the rescue service.

The deceased included four men and three women, it added.

Reportedly, the ill-fated bus was going from Lahore towards Karachi.

Previous article
Chinese red chilli contract farming opens vistas for development in Pakistan’s agri sector
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

Heavy rain causes flooding in Lahore and surrounding Punjab cities

LAHORE: In the early hours of Wednesday, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds brought relief from intense heat and humidity in Lahore, significantly lowering...

GB speaker faces no-confidence motion amidst political unrest

India’s headhunter warriors sever past, fret over future

Twitter CEO backs widely criticised tweet-reading rate limits

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.