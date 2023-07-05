Seven killed, four injured in car-bus collision in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: At least seven people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in the Naushahro Feroze district of Sindh, the rescue service reported.

According to the reports, the accident took place near the Moro area of the district after a collision between a car and a passenger bus, resulting in casualties.

Following the accident, local authorities and rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to the nearby hospitals, said the rescue service.

The deceased included four men and three women, it added.

Reportedly, the ill-fated bus was going from Lahore towards Karachi.