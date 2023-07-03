In back-to-back meetings, Ch Shujaat attempts to woo Pervaiz Elahi back

LAHORE: President Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain held two back-to-back meetings with his ‘estranged cousin’ Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who is President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a “what is being described as desperate attempt” to woo him back to his party’s fold.

According to PML-Q sources, Ch Shujaat Hussain held the meeting with Pervaiz Elahi at the camp jail wherein reportedly he once again offered Pervaiz Elahi to return to the political party.

According to details, Shujaat’s son Chaudhry Salik, and brother Chaudhry Wajahat, were also present in the meeting.

Apart from having asked about Elahi’s health, they exchanged views on the present political situation.

Prior to the meeting, the medical board team also came to Camp Jail to conduct a check-up for Elahi. The team included Dr Amir Hussain Bandesha and Dr Abdul Basit.

The second meeting was held for 10 minutes in which he asked Pervaiz to mull over his offer, sources closer to the development said, adding that it cannot be said whether the meeting goes fruitful or not.

In the first meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was accompanied by Wajahat Hussain. The PTI president, however, reiterated his stance before the PML-Q top leaders.

The Chaudhry brothers suggested Ch Pervaiz Elahi to return to the political party. Sources said that the Chaudhry brothers are likely to hold another meeting in a few days.

Last month, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of the PML-Q, in a jail visit to Pervaiz Elahi, President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged him to return back to his previous party.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain along with his son, Salik Hussain, held a special meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz in Camp Jail, Lahore, which was reportedly lasted for an hour.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat and his son expressed their concern for Pervaiz’s well-being and inquired about his health and asked him to return to his previous party for the improvement of political matters in the country.

Sources mentioned that Pervaiz denies any intentions of quitting the PTI and expressed his commitment to the party.

Furthermore, during the course of the meeting, it was also communicated to Pervaiz Elahi that the family’s involvement has nothing to do with the ongoing legal cases against him.

It is worth noting that Pervaiz Elahi is currently facing charges of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly and has been arrested in connection with the case.