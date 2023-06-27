Conference on tourism promotion to showcase cultural heritage, scenic beauty

ISLAMABAD: A three-day international conference aimed at promoting tourism in Pakistan is scheduled to take place from the 11th of the upcoming month.

Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Task Force on Gandhara Tourism, Dr. Ramesh Kumar, made this announcement during a press conference held in Islamabad today.

Dr. Kumar said that a national tourism policy has been finalised under Gandhara diplomacy, and a draft of potential memorandums of understanding (MoUs) has been shared with the diplomatic corps in Islamabad.

In addition to the international conference, a roundtable meeting is also scheduled for the 5th of the next month. Ambassadors from Japan, Vietnam, Sudan, Switzerland, Nepal, Palestine, and Malaysia have confirmed their participation in this event.

Highlighting the cultural heritage and scenic beauty of Pakistan, Dr. Kumar emphasized the government’s commitment to promoting tourism, particularly historical sites and religious tourism.

He further mentioned that tourists can obtain a ten-day e-visa through the Gandhara Portal within seven days.