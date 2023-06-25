US-India joint statement failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that declaration issued after Modi and Joe Biden’s meeting was a failure of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

In a series of tweets on social media website Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said two Pakistani civilians were martyred by Indian forces on the border (Line of Control) on the very next day after Modi-Joe Biden meeting. “Pakistan should respond to Indian aggression in a befitting manner,” he emphasized.

“Our soldiers are embracing martyrdom daily combating terrorism and the US-India declaration have held Pakistan responsible for terrorism,” he said. The former federal minister said that handcuffed women and violation of four walls of the home were making mockery of Sharifs’ democracy.

He said rulers were leading a luxurious life and making foreign tours and the poor people were being burdened with Rs215 more taxes. Tax levy on petrol was being enhanced by Rs10. Mr Rashid said inflation, unemployment, load-shedding, shortage of commodities was the destiny of the poor.

“The whole world knows that ruling alliance is a corrupt and unpopular Qabza group (power grabbers) imposed on people through backdoor. These unpopular rulers are brought only for delivering speeches and making photo sessions and they play havoc with the economic, internal and foreign policies.

Mr Rasheed said the rulers were not in a position to go for elections. Neither people nor the world had faith in them. He said they were walking with the help of crutches, not with the support of the people. The assets of the rulers, their wealth and their children were out of the country.

He said half of the country’s problems will be solved if they bring their assets back to the country and the pressure of the IMF will be reduced. Awami Muslim League chief further said that 13 dead parties had made the country a graveyard for the poor people of the country. Mr Rasheed said Zardari will have to be answerable for his corruption before evolving any charter of economy. Nawaz Sharif’s return would not make any difference in politics.