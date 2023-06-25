27-member AJK cabinet takes oath

MUZAFFARABAD: The 27-member Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet on Sunday took oath which was administered by the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry.

The oath-taking ceremony was also attended by AJK PM Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Chaudhry Latif Akbar and others.

The new ministers who took oath today included 16 members of the AJK Legislative Assembly from like-minded group, 8 from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and three from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The oath was taken by Sardar Hussain Khan, Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone, Mir Akbar Khan, Deewan Ali Chughtai, Abdul Waheed, Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri, Chaudhry Muhammad Rasheed, Abdul Majid Khan, Raja Muhammad Siddique, Chaudhry Muhammad Akbar Ibrahim, Javed Iqbal Budhanavi, Bazil Naqvi, Sardar Javed Ayub, Amir Altaf, Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Akmal Sargala, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Faheem Akhtar, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Javed Butt, Asim Sharif, Chaudhry Amir Yaseen, Qasim Majeed and Ziaul Qamar.

In April, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq had taken oath as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry had administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq had been elected as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 48 votes.