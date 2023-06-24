Pakistan urges integration of women diplomats into global decision-making

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan, during a high-level forum commemorating the “International Day of Women in Diplomacy,” highlighted the significant contributions of women diplomats in addressing global challenges and urged for their further empowerment in decision-making processes.

Ambassador Aamir Khan, the deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, emphasized the remarkable progress made by women in diplomacy and their ability to foster dialogue, resolve conflicts, and contribute to peacebuilding and humanitarian efforts.

Ambassador Khan highlighted that 22.64 percent of Pakistan’s diplomats are women, with many serving as Ambassadors, effectively representing the country’s foreign policy objectives.

He also acknowledged the exceptional role played by Pakistani women peacekeepers deployed in conflict and post-conflict regions worldwide, upholding peace with distinction and honour.

While celebrating the achievements of women in diplomacy, Ambassador Khan acknowledged the persistent challenges and gaps that still exist, particularly the gender digital divide.

He emphasized the need for initiatives that enhance internet connectivity, digital literacy, affordability, and online safety for women. The envoy also stressed the importance of allocating resources to eliminate workplace discrimination, unequal access to the labour market, wage disparities, and promoting work-life balance for both women and men.

Moreover, he called for strengthened international cooperation and increased gender perspective in scientific advancements and sustainable development.

Pakistan’s commitment to the empowerment of women in diplomacy reflects the country’s dedication to gender equality and the recognition of the invaluable contributions that women can make in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous world, he said.