Protest against Imran arrest: ATC rejects request for bail of fashionista

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore has rejected the bail plea of Khadijah Shah, a prominent fashion designer, in a plaza arson case. Shah, considered the prime suspect in the incident by the police, has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The incident involved arson and vandalism at a plaza in Gulberg, and a case was registered at the Gulberg police station in Lahore.

On June 10, several incarcerated women protestors, including Shah, Sanam Javed, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza, filed bail applications in the ATC regarding the Corps Commander House attack case.

The court responded by issuing notices to the prosecution and scheduling a hearing for June 12. As part of the preparation for the upcoming hearing, the court has ordered the police to provide the record of the case.

During the proceedings, the suspects consistently maintained their innocence and claimed that they were wrongly implicated in the case. They requested their release on bail, emphasizing the need for a fair assessment of the evidence.

Despite the arguments put forth by the defendants, the ATC concluded that sufficient grounds were present to deny Khadijah’s bail plea.