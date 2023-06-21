NATIONAL

CTD arrests four TTP terrorists in Punjab raids

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation conducted in different areas of Punjab.

According to the CTD spokesman, the terrorists were arrested from Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Sahiwal and Rawalpindi.

Explosives, six detonators, six fuses, cell phones, and cash worth Rs4,830 were recovered from the terrorists.

The accused were identified as Zahid, Nymat, Zubair, and Abdul Ghafoor.

Four cases were registered against them, and investigations were launched.

According to the CTD authorities, 22 suspects were held during 166 combing operations this week.

As many as 8,218 people were interrogated in the combing operations.

“The CTD is working on the goal of Safer Punjab,” the CTD authorities said and reaffirmed their resolve to root out the scourge of terrorism.

Staff Report
- Advertisment -

