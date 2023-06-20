NATIONAL

Probe report on Greece migrant boat disaster within week: minister

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan assured the public the government is committed to taking strict action regarding the Greece ship accident, announcing that an investigation committee has already begun its inquiry into the incident.

Up to 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, Palestine and Pakistan were on board the overcrowded steel fishing trawler trying to reach Europe.

More than 500 people are presumed to have drowned when the vessel sank in one of the deepest parts of the Mediterranean Sea last Wednesday. Reports indicated that at least 298 Pakistanis died, 135 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to a news station, Khan said the committee, formed under the order of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, will present its report within a week, holding accountable those responsible for negligence.

The committee’s primary objective is to determine the facts surrounding the Greece boat tragedy and identify any shortcomings in Pakistan’s legal mechanisms that have endangered lives due to human trafficking, not only in this incident but also in similar cases from the past.

Furthermore, the committee will analyse previous incidents of a similar nature, and appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with the existing legal framework. The minister emphasized the importance of international coordination to prevent, control, and punish human smuggling in the future.

In addition to the investigation, the government will conduct a comprehensive review of both short-term and long-term legislation to address this issue effectively. Penalties will be prescribed for individuals found responsible for such incidents, and new laws will be developed to combat human trafficking.

