PML-N Stalwart Siddiqul Farooq passes away in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former chairman of the House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) Siddiqul Farooq passed away in Islamabad on Sunday after a prolonged battle with kidney disease.

A seasoned journalist, writer, and politician, Siddiqul Farooq also held key positions within the PML-N, including serving as the party’s secretary of information and chairman of the Evacuee Trust Board.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Monday at 11 a.m. at the H-11 cemetery in Islamabad.

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz paid glowing tributes to Siddiqul Farooq’s contributions to the party.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated, “The party has lost a sincere and astute leader whose services to the PML-N will always be remembered.” He also extended condolences to the grieving family.

PML-N parliamentary leader in the Senate, Irfan Siddiqui, commended Siddiqul Farooq’s unwavering loyalty and courage during challenging times. “He fearlessly stood against dictatorship and refused to betray Nawaz Sharif even in the most difficult circumstances,” he noted.

Siddiqul Farooq joined the PML-N in 1993 and remained a dedicated member throughout his life. He also served as the press secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and authored two books.

The veteran leader’s passing marks the end of a remarkable political journey defined by loyalty, resilience, and dedication to democratic values.