PTI chief neither a politician, nor he has recognition of law, Constitution: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan doesn’t seem to be a politician nor he has recognition of law and Constitution than how could dialogues be held with him regarding the prevailing situation.

Talking to twitter handle, the information minister said that attacks on military installations and martyrs’ memorials on May 9, were carried out because they did not agree [to oblige him]. She likened the PTI chief to Hitler.

Marriyum said that the PTI chief has no regard for the Constitution, law, humanity and ethics and called him an arrogant, egoist, obstinate and cunning person.

He [the PTI chief] blamed America in the rally, and then apologized and hired lobbyists [to build his image], she added.

She said a politician and a democratic person talks to politicians. “He [PTI chief] is looking for a shoulder and crutches [for support] which is no longer available.”

The minister claimed that he [PTI chief] needed an NRO to avoid foreign funding, 190 million pounds, Al Qadir Trust and Tyrian White scandals.

Rs3b allocated for Film Finance, Artists’ Health Insurance

In another tweet, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that two billion rupees have been allocated for the Film Finance Fund and one billion rupees for the Artists’ Health Insurance in this budget.

She said that these measures will play a major role in the growth of our film industry and improvement in the welfare of our nation’s artists.

The Minister further said that this will play a key role in the promotion of Pakistan’s narrative, heritage and culture through films, as well as the growth of screen tourism in Pakistan.