NATIONAL

IHC declares Shehryar Afridi’s arrest ‘against the law’

By Staff Report
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - FEBRUARY 20: Pakistans Minister of State for the Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi speaks during an exclusive interview in Istanbul, Turkey on February 20, 2019. (Photo by Orhan Akkanat/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday termed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi “against the law”.

Justice Arbar Muhammad Tahir of the IHC, in his written order, also declared the order of magistrate regarding the arrest of PTI leader as “exceeding of the powers”.

The court observed that the magistrate’s order for the detention of Afridi was not issued at the time of his arrest, who would be considered as arrested in a criminal case which was already registered against him.

It asked the investigation officer to produce the petitioner before the magistrate and also instructed the police to return the mobile phone of Afridi which was taken into custody at the time of his arrest.

The court said it would initiate a contempt of court proceedings if Sheharyar Afridi was not produced before the court concerned till June 7.

It observed that as per the report of Adiala Jail’s administration, Afridi had been kept in a separate cell and not the death cell.

The court noted that the petitioner had faced difficulties to get better class and facilities in the jail, and asked the district magistrate to also mention the status of prisoner during detention and provide legal facilities for him.

Previous article
Apex Court won’t interfere in economic affairs, says CJP Bandial
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Ex-governor Mian Azhar released: Hammad

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar has announced that his father Mian Azhar, former Punjab governor, has returned home after police released him. Hammad...

LHC orders Punjab govt to furnish details of cases filed against Qureshi

CPEC to enhance business activities in region, says Lango

NAB summons Usman Buzdar for 10th time in assets beyond means case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.