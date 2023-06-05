IHC declares Shehryar Afridi’s arrest ‘against the law’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday termed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi “against the law”.

Justice Arbar Muhammad Tahir of the IHC, in his written order, also declared the order of magistrate regarding the arrest of PTI leader as “exceeding of the powers”.

The court observed that the magistrate’s order for the detention of Afridi was not issued at the time of his arrest, who would be considered as arrested in a criminal case which was already registered against him.

It asked the investigation officer to produce the petitioner before the magistrate and also instructed the police to return the mobile phone of Afridi which was taken into custody at the time of his arrest.

The court said it would initiate a contempt of court proceedings if Sheharyar Afridi was not produced before the court concerned till June 7.

It observed that as per the report of Adiala Jail’s administration, Afridi had been kept in a separate cell and not the death cell.

The court noted that the petitioner had faced difficulties to get better class and facilities in the jail, and asked the district magistrate to also mention the status of prisoner during detention and provide legal facilities for him.