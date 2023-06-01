The Shangri-La Dialogue, widely recognized as Asia’s foremost defence summit, holds immense potential for fostering dialogue, addressing regional security challenges, and developing innovative approaches collectively. However, recent iterations of the Dialogue have witnessed certain countries in the Asia-Pacific region– as well as the USA– misuse the platform to levy criticism against China.

Understandably, such biased rhetoric has elicited a natural aggressive response from China. But, at the same time, China perceives this forum as an opportunity to engage in public diplomacy, showcasing its commitment to transparency in defence policies, including operations in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Straits.

By actively participating in the Shangri-La Dialogue, China aims to dispel misconceptions, foster understanding, and highlight its willingness to contribute constructively to regional security cooperation. China has a long-standing history of non-aggression, refraining from posing any military threat to other countries. Its military development has consistently focused on safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China has proactively released white papers on its defence policies and has actively participated in forums like the Shangri-La Dialogue. These initiatives are aimed at fostering dialogue and ensuring that high-level discussions take place in an atmosphere of mutual respect and understanding. It is crucial that no country undermines the spirit of the Shangri-La Dialogue, as it serves as a platform for meaningful engagement among the regional countries. China’s commitment to transparency and its willingness to participate in multilateral discussions illustrates its dedication to peaceful cooperation and its desire to build trust with its neighbours. It is essential that all parties involved recognize and appreciate these efforts in order to foster a climate of trust and cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. Regrettably, the USA has deviated from the principles of open communication and cooperation.

In 2018, when Li Shangfu was head of equipment development under the military commission, in a concerning move, the US government levied sanctions on him, citing allegations of weapons dealings with Russia. The U.S. Department of Treasury placed Li Shangfu on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, a move that has only complicated the potential for productive engagement. Beijing has been unequivocal in his stance, expressing that any meeting between Li Shangfu with his US counterpart during the Shangri-La Dialogue can only occur if he is removed from the SDN list. It is crucial for the USA to consider the potential ramifications of its actions and the message they convey.

By removing Li Shangfu from the SDN list, the Biden Administration can demonstrate its commitment to meaningful dialogue and create an environment conducive to building trust and mutual understanding. In doing so, both countries can work towards de-escalating tensions and fostering a more constructive and cooperative relationship.

China’s presence at the Shangri-La Dialogue exemplifies its dedication to constructive engagement, demonstrating its willingness to engage in open discussions and contribute to the development of a more transparent and stable regional security framework.

As regional tensions remain a pressing concern, including the establishment of a NATO liaison office in Tokyo, it becomes imperative to reassess the role of regional security organizations vis-à-vis the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. The SLD 2023 offers an opportune moment to engage in constructive discussions on this matter. By revisiting the dynamics between regional security mechanisms, the Dialogue can contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of the evolving security landscape in the Asia-Pacific region. It provides a unique opportunity for stakeholders to collectively explore fresh perspectives and forge a path toward enhanced regional cooperation, based on the principles of mutual respect and shared responsibility.

Amidst this pivotal juncture, the Shangri-La Dialogue can serve as a catalyst for meaningful dialogue, enabling participants to explore the complexities of regional security challenges and devise inclusive approaches that foster stability, understanding, and cooperation among nations. China has demonstrated unwavering dedication through its groundbreaking Global Security Initiative (GSI), which is aligned with the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

At its core, the GSI seeks to address the root causes of international conflicts and foster collaborative endeavours aimed at bringing greater stability to our volatile era. During the forthcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, it is expected that China will actively engage in discussions centred around the GSI concept. This innovative approach represents a new avenue for promoting collective security in Asia and beyond. While it may require time for other participating nations to fully grasp the profound implications of the GSI, China remains eager to share its vision and engage in dialogue. Through meaningful engagement and open-mindedness, the participating nations can explore the potential of the GSI and pave the way for a more stable and harmonious global security architecture.

