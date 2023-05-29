‘Some people’ averted journey to prosperity by ‘pulling down’ my govts: Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz says her father’s decision of atomic explosion made country’s defence stronger

LAHORE: PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Sunday regretted that “some people” had tried to “pull his legs” during his three government tenures when he aimed to ensure that Pakistan remained ahead in development and prosperity.

Addressing a PML-N rally in Lahore to commemorate the silver jubilee of Youm-i-Takbeer, the date of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, Nawaz said that going ahead with the tests despite all international pressures and offers was the “real absolutely not”.

“We do not carry aggressive designs against anyone but cannot permit anyone to look at us with a dirty eye. It has always been my wish for which I made efforts … that Pakistan remains ahead in development and prosperity as well … but what can I do unfortunately I have to say, that some people began pulling my legs.

“This happened in 1993, again in 1999 and you saw it happened in 2017 as well. Who knows what fear these people have of me that they want to ruin a smiling and thriving country,” the former premier said.

He contrasted the high difference in current economic indicators and prices with 2017, saying that he had always strived to serve the nation but “I am still sad that all three times I was deprived of advancing this sacred mission due to some excuse.”

Mentioning his government’s economic performance and achievements, he said they should not be forgotten but compared to those who had “arrived and only destroyed Pakistan”.

Expressing good wishes for the country, Nawaz said he had said much the same before and the country was going forward in a positive direction but “it is unfortunate that those derailing [us] from that track are still present in this society.”

Nawaz said those who had “thrust Pakistan into the fires of hate, misguided the nation, sacrificed the youth for their impure aims and pushed the country back many years” were unveiled.

“God did not give us this country for a dark day like May 9 but a bright day like May 28 or for burning but for development and prosperity.”

Maryam pays tribute to politicians, scientists, engineers and defence personnel

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also addressed the rally and paid tribute to the politicians, scientists, engineers and defence personnel who had played crucial roles in the country’s nuclear programme.

Maryam Nawaz said the unwavering commitment and dedication of Nawaz Sharif towards the nation made the country’s defence more stronger by making atomic explosions on May 28, 1998.

She said that the then leadership led by Nawaz Sharif took daring step to give a befitting response to India’s atomic explosions. She added that then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif refused to take any pressure by international forces including billions of US dollars offer to stop the atomic explosions.

Maryam Nawaz said that whenever Nawaz Sharif was given a chance to serve the nation, he took the country towards progress and prosperity as he launched various mega projects including Motorways, Metro bus, Orange Line Metro Train. Load-shedding was eliminated through generation of more than upto 12,000 megawatt electricity while peace was restored in Karachi.

She said that only PML-N workers and leaders remain steadfast and loyal with the party despite the worst victimization during the PTI rule. PTI leadership invoked its followers towards chaos and put the entire country on fire on May 9 whereas the PML-N leadership made the country prosper with strong defence, she mentioned.

“The PTI chief first made fake stance of foreign conspiracy against them and now they are seeking help from the same country which showed their dual faces,” she said and regretted that PTI leadership prepared its workers and followers for creating chaos in the country under a plan.