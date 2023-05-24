A wise gesture

Pakistan has had a tumultuous history with its religious minorities, with several instances of discrimination and persecution being reported regularly. However, a recent development has given hope for a brighter future, as the National Curriculum Council (NCC) has issued no-objection certificates (NOCs) for publishing religious books for students of various minority groups enrolled in educational institutions that are supervised by the federal government.

This is a major development in Pakistan’s history, as it marks a significant step towards inclusivity and tolerance for all religious communities. The move will enable minority students to have access to books that are aligned with their religious beliefs, and help foster a sense of belonging and respect for diversity.

Pakistan has a diverse population, with a majority of Muslims, and significant presence of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities. However, these minority communities have often faced discrimination and marginalisation in various aspects of their lives, including education. The move by the NCC is a positive step towards addressing these issues and promoting equality for all.

The issuance of NOCs for publishing religious books for minority students is in line with the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens.

However, the implementation of this provision has often been lacking, with minority communities facing barriers in accessing education and other opportunities.

The NCC’s decision is a positive move towards ensuring that all students have access to education that is inclusive and respectful of their religious beliefs. This will help minority students feel more accepted and valued in the education system, and promote a culture of tolerance and respect for diversity.

It is also important to note that this development comes at a time when Pakistan is facing significant challenges in terms of religious extremism and intolerance. In recent years, there have been instances of violence and discrimination against religious minorities, which have been widely condemned by the international community.

The NCC’s decision is a clear message that Pakistan is committed to promoting inclusivity and diversity, and that it recognises the importance of respecting the rights of all its citizens, regardless of their religion. It is hoped that this move will help create a more harmonious and tolerant society where all individuals feel respected and valued.

The NCC’s decision to issue NOCs for publishing religious books for minority students is a major development in Pakistan’s history, and a positive step towards promoting inclusivity and tolerance for all religious communities. It is hoped that this move will be followed by further initiatives aimed at promoting equality and respect for diversity in the country and all segments of society.

PARDEEP KUMAR MAHARAJ

HYDERABAD