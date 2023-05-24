Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema, spouse re-arrested after release from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders – Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarat Jamshed Cheema were re-arrested moments after they were released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening.

As per details, PTI Shah Mahmood was released from Adiala jail but he was taken into custody right after his release. Similarly, PTI claimed that party leader Musarrat Cheema was rearrested upon her release, terming it an example of the government’s “fascism”.

شاہ محمود قریشی کو اڈیالہ جیل کے باہر سے دوبارہ گرفتار کیا گیا شاہ محمود قریشی کی بیٹی کی پولیس سے ملنے کی درخواست ایک منٹ ملاقات کے بعد شاہ محمود قریشی کو پولیس حراست میں لے کر روانہ پارٹی چھوڑ نہیں رہا پارٹی کے ساتھ ہوں پارٹی کیساتھ ہی رہوں گا ۔ شاہ محمود قریشی pic.twitter.com/lIpXjXG4Eh — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 23, 2023

“These practices must be stopped immediately, court’s decisions must be respected now,” the party said. On the other hand, Party leader Jamshed Cheema re-arrested upon release

The PTI said party leader Jamshed Cheema has been re-arrested outside Adiala Jail upon his release. The party’s statement said Cheema was re-arrested by Punjab police.

Fascism of the regime continues. @MusarratCheema has been arrested once again, just after she came out. These practices must be stopped immediately, Courts decisions must be respected now. — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 23, 2023

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court issued an order for the release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Upon reviewing the sworn statement submitted by Qureshi’s lawyers, the honourable judges reached a decision and order for release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was taken into custody by police in Islamabad.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, soon after the riots erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Qureshi’s arrest was an addition to the tally as several PTI leaders including former Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, PTI secretary general Asad Umar and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry were already apprehended by police.

Earlier, there were reports that PTI leader Jamshed Cheema had decided to part ways with the party over May 9 violence.

According to a video of the counsel for Cheema, he held a meeting with Jamsheed Cheema in jail. “I am confident that he would quit PTI as soon as he comes out of jail,” he said. Cheema’s lawyer further said his client is upset over the attacks on military installations on May 9.

‘Will resist till my last breath’: Imran decries arrests

Condemning the re-arrest and “custodial torture” of PTI leaders, workers and supporters, party chief Imran Khan has vowed to “resist till my last breath”.

Vice Chairman PTI Shah Mehmood Qureshi rearrested after getting bail just like PTI workers and supporters. We are now being governed by law of the jungle, might is right and the only thing standing in its way is our judiciary. The constitution is being brazenly violated along… — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

“The constitution is being brazenly violated along with SC (Supreme Court) rulings. Police are being used to crush PTI, our leaders forced to quit the party,” he further said in a tweet, adding that “giving into this cruelty means the death of our nation”.