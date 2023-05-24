NATIONAL

Qureshi, Musarrat Cheema, spouse re-arrested after release from Adiala Jail

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leaders – Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema and his wife Musarat Jamshed Cheema were re-arrested moments after they were released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday evening.

As per details, PTI Shah Mahmood was released from Adiala jail but he was taken into custody right after his release. Similarly, PTI claimed that party leader Musarrat Cheema was rearrested upon her release, terming it an example of the government’s “fascism”.

“These practices must be stopped immediately, court’s decisions must be respected now,” the party said. On the other hand, Party leader Jamshed Cheema re-arrested upon release

The PTI said party leader Jamshed Cheema has been re-arrested outside Adiala Jail upon his release. The party’s statement said Cheema was re-arrested by Punjab police.

Earlier in the day, Islamabad High Court issued an order for the release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Upon reviewing the sworn statement submitted by Qureshi’s lawyers, the honourable judges reached a decision and order for release of Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was taken into custody by police in Islamabad.

As per details, Shah Mehmood Qureshi was arrested from Gilgit Baltistan House in Islamabad, soon after the riots erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Qureshi’s arrest was an addition to the tally as several PTI leaders including former Governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, PTI secretary general Asad Umar and PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry were already apprehended by police.

Earlier, there were reports that PTI leader Jamshed Cheema had decided to part ways with the party over May 9 violence.

According to a video of the counsel for Cheema, he held a meeting with Jamsheed Cheema in jail. “I am confident that he would quit PTI as soon as he comes out of jail,” he said. Cheema’s lawyer further said his client is upset over the attacks on military installations on May 9.

‘Will resist till my last breath’: Imran decries arrests

Condemning the re-arrest and “custodial torture” of PTI leaders, workers and supporters, party chief Imran Khan has vowed to “resist till my last breath”.

“The constitution is being brazenly violated along with SC (Supreme Court) rulings. Police are being used to crush PTI, our leaders forced to quit the party,” he further said in a tweet, adding that “giving into this cruelty means the death of our nation”.

 

Previous article
Imran leaves NAB Rawalpindi after 4-hour-long investigation in Al-Qadir Trust case
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Designer Khadija Shah surrenders to police for alleged role in attack...

LAHORE: Prominent fashion designer and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporter Khadija Shah has been taken into custody in relation to the assault on Jinnah House...

PM lauds security forces for arresting BNA head Gulzar Imam Shambay

Siraj blames PDM, PPP for coming to power through backdoor

CDWP clears 15 development projects worth Rs 249.21b

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.