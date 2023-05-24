Stop counting

This is with reference to the report ‘Sindhi intelligentsia demands halt to enumeration process’ (May 2) according to which Sindhi intellectuals from all walks of life have asked the federal government to halt the digital census that is being carried out these days.

The concerns voiced by intellectuals and nationalist politicians appear to be genuine. First, the census is supposed to be conducted with a gap of 10 years, and there is no logical reason to hold it three years ahead of time.

Second, the decision to do away with the requirement of showing the CNIC, which also mentions the place of birth of the holder, has never been explained.

Third, illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Afghanistan and other countries are being enumerated when initially they have to apply for acquiring nationality. Why?

The ruling party in Sindh has a history of running with the hare and hunting with the hound. It needs the feudals in its pocket because they are the ones who would help the party in the next elections whenever they are held.

DR MEHTAB ALI SHAH

JAMSHORO