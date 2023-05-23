Scorching summer spurs increased demand for mangoes

ISLAMABAD: As the mercury levels rise, markets, shops, and roadside vendors across the country have begun showcasing a wide variety of mangoes to entice customers.

According to a report by PTV News, mangoes are the most popular fruit during the summer season in Pakistan. With over 600 varieties available, Pakistani mangoes are considered among the best in the world.

Aside from their sweet, delicious taste, mangoes also offer numerous health benefits, as stated by a nutrition expert.

A horticulturist explains that mango orchards in Sindh and Punjab are the primary sources of mango production in the country. The cities of Multan and Bahawalpur are famous for growing Sindhri, Langra, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, Dussehra, Almas, and Saroli varieties. In Sindh, Saroli is the first to be harvested, followed by Dussehra, Desi, and finally Sindhri.

A mango vendor selling from a pushcart claims that the fruit is being sold in large quantities due to its affordability. The increasing demand for mangoes has resulted in good profits, with the vendor earning up to Rs3,000 on a good day.

A customer expresses that mangoes at every stall are attracting buyers. In addition to their irresistible taste, mangoes offer various advantages and health benefits.

Another customer at a weekly bazaar mentions that mangoes in Pakistan are consumed in multiple ways. Vendors are earning substantial amounts due to the booming sales.

Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp groups are also showcasing a variety of mangoes through pictures and videos to attract customers online. Consequently, online sales of fruits have experienced a surge.

An online customer highlights the main advantage of purchasing mangoes online, as they can now be conveniently delivered to doorsteps without any additional hassle.