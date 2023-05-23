CII boss urges awareness campaign against offensive content on social media

ISLAMABAD: Dr. Qibla Ayaz, the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), emphasized the need for a public awareness campaign across all forms of media to discourage offensive content and highlight relevant laws to guide the younger generation.

In an interview with PTV News, Dr. Ayaz urged electronic media to broadcast programs focused on the biography of the prophet as a response to such insolence, aiming to present the role of a true Muslim based on divine commands and sunnah.

He further emphasised the importance of reporting such content on social media platforms to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), or the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Timely actions within the boundaries of laws and the Constitution can effectively address such situations, he said.

Dr. Ayaz added that regulating harmful speech in online spaces necessitates establishing a clear distinction between legitimate freedom of speech and hate speech. He noted that digital platforms bear legal responsibility in relation to the distribution of illegal content, incitement to violence and terrorism, and more.

Addressing a question, he highlighted that the new rules would make “immoral and obscene content” punishable offenses.

Furthermore, social media companies and service providers will be required to develop community guidelines to inform users about content-uploading procedures.

Dr. Ayaz mentioned that the government has already initiated a strict crackdown against individuals involved in such activities, with the aim of curbing incidents involving vulgar content.

Regarding the role of social media in society, he acknowledged its widespread popularity and its integration into people’s lives, emphasizing that every individual in our society is engaged with social media. He added that social media can be beneficial when used positively.