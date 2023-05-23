ATC extends Imran’s bail in Islamabad court violence probe

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court in Islamabad extended until June 8 the duration of bail it has given to former prime minister Imran Khan in eight cases related to the violence that occurred at a judicial complex in the capital.

During the hearing, the counsel for Khan informed the court about the existence of eight cases against his client, highlighting that Khan had already provided his statements for all of them.

Barrister Salman Safdar, representing the former prime minister, expressed his willingness to address any further questions and requested the court to allow him to present arguments for all the cases on the same day.

The court suggested that the lawyer should present arguments for at least one case. Safdar, however, pointed out that Khan was also required to appear before an accountability court on the same day, citing time constraints.

He proposed presenting arguments on the following day and allowing Khan to participate in the investigation within the courtroom premises, similar to a previous allowance granted by a counter-terrorism court in Lahore.

In response to Safdar’s statements, the prosecutor expressed dissatisfaction, emphasizing that Khan had not complied with the orders to appear before the investigating officer as directed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Additionally, the prosecutor mentioned Khan’s failure to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) that had been formed.

The prosecutor provided specific dates on which Khan had been summoned but failed to comply. Responding to this, the judge questioned the prosecutor, asking if he had provided the investigation questionnaire to the former premier and reminding him of the directive to go to Khan.

Subsequently, the prosecutor urged the court to order the former prime minister’s participation in the investigation process related to the cases. Barrister Safdar said that he had prepared the statements but faced difficulties in having them accepted.

In response, the judge inquired about the progress made by the JIT established for the cases filed in Punjab. The lawyer informed the court that the team had visited Khan’s residence in Zaman Park to facilitate his involvement in the investigation.

Judge Abbas further questioned the preferred method for Khan to participate in the investigation, prompting the prosecutor to state that he wanted Khan to comply by appearing when summoned.

The judge then raised a crucial point, questioning why the prosecutor had not recorded Khan’s statements during his period of police custody at the Police Lines office. In response, the prosecutor explained that Khan was under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during that time.

Judge Abbas expressed his confusion, saying: “Custody is custody. What does this even mean?” He further inquired why the prosecutor had not sought permission from the court to record the former prime minister’s statement while he was in custody.