NAB summons Buzdar over claim of unlawful construction of bus stand

By Staff Report
Pakistani Punjab province Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar (C) leaves the Islamabad High Court during the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia case, in Islamabad on October 29, 2019.  - Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is "critically unwell", his doctor said on October 29, days after the three-time leader now serving a prison sentence for corruption suffered a minor heart attack. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has been once again summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The dirty money watchdog has sought answers to 30 questions from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader in the wealth beyond means case.

Buzdar is accused of constructing an “illegal” bus stand on the government’s land in Muzaffargarh.

The former chief minister did not appear before the NAB office despite receiving two previous summons.

Buzdar has obtained interim bail from an accountability court in Lahore which provides him with temporary relief from potential arrest or detention during the proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the anti-corruption court dismissed the interim bail that was granted to Buzdar over a no-show, according to ARY News.

An anti-corruption judge scrapped the interim bail as the former chief minister did not show up before the court.

Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) refrained police from arresting Buzdar.

