NAB summons Buzdar over claim of unlawful construction of bus stand

LAHORE: Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has been once again summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The dirty money watchdog has sought answers to 30 questions from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader in the wealth beyond means case.

Buzdar is accused of constructing an “illegal” bus stand on the government’s land in Muzaffargarh.

The former chief minister did not appear before the NAB office despite receiving two previous summons.

Buzdar has obtained interim bail from an accountability court in Lahore which provides him with temporary relief from potential arrest or detention during the proceedings.

Earlier in the day, the anti-corruption court dismissed the interim bail that was granted to Buzdar over a no-show, according to ARY News.

An anti-corruption judge scrapped the interim bail as the former chief minister did not show up before the court.

Previously, the Lahore High Court (LHC) refrained police from arresting Buzdar.