Knock on reconciliation

Whatever happened on May 9 across the country has not gone well, no matter how much it can be condemned but the public reaction has made it clear to everyone what is in the hearts of the people and what the people think. When the ruling coalition will make such decisions in an obscure sense, as seen during the past year, the fire of revenge flares up and all the politics will be closed in a hateful sentence that ‘now they will stay or we will stay’, then the same circumstances will persist. The people have been protesting for a long time and have been demanding what they want, now the elite or stakeholders have to decide whether they go in support of the general public or take a decision against the people.

This is not an old era, but a new era and now people are very politically conscious. In this era, like in the past, the people cannot be fooled by the art of governance and puppet shows, nor can closed-room decisions be imposed. Now the decisions will be made in the public square and the decisions of the general public will be accepted, so it is better to give a chance to the public consciousness and the prevailing method of checking it is free and transparent elections. But, the ruling coalition will never give the people a chance to vote because they know that the decision of the people will come against them. Everything is being put at stake due to the fear of this defeat. On the one hand, violations of the constitution and law are being done and on the other hand, it is being brought before the public by creating conflicts in the institutions.

No matter how bad the situation is at the moment, those who use the efforts of improvement should not be disappointed and should keep knocking on the closed doors of reconciliation, If the door of reconciliation is not opened even at the knock, then no one will come to save democracy and dictatorship will not take long to displace the democracy quietly, albeit its signs have started to be seen very clearly

- Advertisement -

This dispute has nothing to do with the public and the national interest. It is a clash of some personalities which has been turned into an institutional clash. In this turmoil, efforts are being made to suppress, humiliate and pressurize each other but in this whole fight, the country is losing. Does the ruling coalition have any perception of how the country’s borders will be protected during this fight? How will the back of the terrorists be broken, how will the country overcome the crises? Since, everyone is trying to destroy each other and interpreting this behaviour, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says that Imran Khan has formulated gangs in every city, now no one will be spared and this means that they are now engaged in action against PTI workers across the country, but there will be a backlash and once again the same old politics will be repeated by defaming each other.

The people are drowning in the mire of rising inflation and unemployment and the rulers are trying to save their power. As one dispute after another is being raised in the country, the attention of the nation is being diverted from the real issues and being diverted towards personal disputes. The Pakistani nation has seen such a spectacle many times, the nation is being fooled in the name of getting rid of inflation- sometimes in the name of honouring the vote or sometimes in the name of bread, cloth, and house and sometimes in the name of Kashmir. Whilst all who advances to power start a campaign against the opposition and the opposition against government, in this country no one has ever thought about the people, here everyone takes turns and all the problems of the nation are put on the backburner. Even now, the direction the situation is taking, it seems that the game of turns is going to start once again.

People are fed up with tried and failed scripts, this game of likes and dislikes and turns should stop now. The situation that has arisen after Imran Khan’s arrest has left no peace. Where there was a happy festival in India, there was a lot of laughter all over the world but how strange it is that instead of learning from this, the ruling coalition is protesting against the Supreme Court. The ruling coalition should understand the gravity of the situation in the larger interest of the country and instead of doing anything to facilitate chaos, a way should be found to end the confrontation as if a fire is ignited, it can be extinguished in a few moments but it takes a lot of effort to put it out. Despite the government’s unconstitutional stance, the Supreme Court has repeatedly given an option to both the government and the opposition to find a way of reconciliation.

No matter how bad the situation is at the moment, those who use the efforts of improvement should not be disappointed and should keep knocking on the closed doors of reconciliation, If the door of reconciliation is not opened even at the knock, then no one will come to save democracy and dictatorship will not take long to displace the democracy quietly, albeit its signs have started to be seen very clearly.