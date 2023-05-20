NATIONAL

China’s resilience, positive diplomacy, collective prosperity benefit world: report

By Xinhua
Beijing, CHINA: People pass under Pakistani and Chinese flags at Tiananmen Gate on view for Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf's visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, 20 February 2006. Musharraf arrived in China late 19 February on a five-day visit that analysts said would focus on anti-terrorism cooperation, trade and technological assistance. AFP PHOTO/Peter PARKS (Photo credit should read PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: China’s national resilience, positive diplomacy and policy of prosperity for all have been benefiting the world and given it a reputation as a responsible player in the international arena, a report has said.

China’s approach to addressing bilateral differences in trade and territorial realms through soft power is unprecedented, “and makes it a responsible player on the world stage,” said an editorial in The Express Tribune.

“China’s Belt and Road Initiative to link five continents and over 100 countries and regions in commerce and connectivity is a landmark feast,” said the newspaper, noting China’s global development and security paradigms which shun warfare and encourage participating states to work for collective prosperity.

The editorial highlighted China’s achievement in eliminating acute poverty by lifting more than 700 million people out of poverty in the last three decades.

