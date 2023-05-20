PM grieves loss of eight Pakistani pilgrims in Mecca hotel blaze

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow following the tragic death of eight pilgrims in a hotel fire that occurred in the Saudi Arabian city of Mecca.

The information minister conveyed this sentiment on Saturday, further saying the prime minister has issued instructions for the wounded individuals to receive the best possible medical care.

Late on Friday, the Foreign Office officially confirmed the demise of eight Pakistani pilgrims in the incident, with an additional six individuals sustaining injuries.

It also mentioned that Pakistan’s diplomatic mission in the port city of Jeddah is actively coordinating with Saudi authorities to provide assistance and support to the families of the victims.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, information minister, conveyed Sharif’s directive, saying the religious affairs ministry, headed by a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) stalwart, has been instructed to ensure that the injured individuals receive optimal medical treatment.

Furthermore, the ministry has been directed to extend all possible assistance to the bereaved families.

In addition to expressing his condolences, the prime minister extended his sympathies to the grieving relatives of the victims, according to Aurangzeb.