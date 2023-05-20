NATIONAL

US avoids comment on Pakistan-Iran border trade deal

By Monitoring Report
NEW YORK, USA - SEPTEMBER 20: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (R) meets Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, United States on September 20, 2022. (Photo by Iranian Presidency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development for Pakistan’s commercial relationship with neighbouring Iran, the inauguration of a cross-border marketplace has paved the way for enhanced bilateral cooperation.

While this event unfolded, the United States chose to withhold any commentary on the evolving ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran convened on Thursday for a meeting following the joint inauguration of the Mand-Pishin border sustenance market.

This step is seen as a concerted effort to bolster trade and strengthen the economic bonds between the two nations.

When questioned about the meeting and the progress in Pakistan-Iran relations, a spokesperson from the US State Department told Geo News: “We are aware of this meeting. We do not have any comment to provide on the engagement.”

The United States, however, emphasised the continued importance of its relationship with Islamabad, highlighting that fostering Pakistan’s economic growth, ensuring energy security, and promoting environmental sustainability remain paramount within the bilateral ties. These aspects are deemed as the “cornerstone” of the Green Alliance.

As Pakistan and Iran take steps towards deeper collaboration through the inauguration of the cross-border marketplace, the global community observes the unfolding dynamics while the United States maintains a measured stance on the evolving bilateral relationship.

