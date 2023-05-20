NATIONAL

Imran undergoes medical examination at Shaukat Khanum hospital

By Staff Report
Former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) leaves after appearing at the high court in Lahore on March 17, 2023. - Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan appeared at court on March 17 after an arrest warrant against him was suspended, allowing him to end a days-long holdout at his residence. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, underwent a medical check-up at Shaukat Khanum Hospital late on Friday night, his team confirmed on Twitter.

The decision to transfer Khan to the institution he built in the 1990s was made after he experienced abdominal discomfort and complained of stomach pain.

Upon his arrival at the facility, a team of healthcare professionals promptly commenced a comprehensive examination to identify the root cause of his discomfort. Multiple tests were conducted under the supervision of the attending doctors.

After spending at least four hours at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Khan returned to his residence in Zaman Park during the early hours of Saturday.

