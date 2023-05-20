Imran undergoes medical examination at Shaukat Khanum hospital

LAHORE: Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister, underwent a medical check-up at Shaukat Khanum Hospital late on Friday night, his team confirmed on Twitter.

The decision to transfer Khan to the institution he built in the 1990s was made after he experienced abdominal discomfort and complained of stomach pain.

Upon his arrival at the facility, a team of healthcare professionals promptly commenced a comprehensive examination to identify the root cause of his discomfort. Multiple tests were conducted under the supervision of the attending doctors.

After spending at least four hours at Shaukat Khanum Hospital, Khan returned to his residence in Zaman Park during the early hours of Saturday.