Politics of US-China on the Ukraine War  

The world is astonished by the long war between Russia and Ukraine. Many scholars of International politics are waiting for the deadlock to be broken in Bakhmut or Beijing; and all eyes are focused on Ukraine’s counter-offensive and some have perceived a significant development on the diplomatic front. Many have the views that after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Kyiv, who called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a long and meaningful meeting, it was announced that the envoy of Beijing would play a positive role in a peace settlement between Russia and Ukraine.

Undoubtedly, Xi is insisting his dear friend Russian President Vladimir Putin bridge the gap between Kyiv and Moscow and China is now wary about the peace plan for Ukraine. It denotes the clear propaganda benefit for Beijing to proclaim itself as a peace lover; however, on the side, China is losing its trade partnership and influence in Europe by reducing its economic dependencies. The Chinese government can resolve its business with the West by bringing Ukraine and Russia together for peace talks. Europe is China’s largest export market, and a prolonged war between the two countries impedes their trade. Conversely, the USA’s Biden Administration must exert more prospects for China to pressure Russia to stop this war. Some scholars believe China always uses the opposite direction and will supply weapons to Russia in this long war.

The West supports Ukraine in its counter-offensive because its mission is to end the Putin era, but it is a long shot to overcome Ukraine. Conversely, Washington needs help to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia. As Russia and Ukraine are the largest exporters to developing and developed countries, many Western countries will need help acquiring more natural food, fertilizers, commodities, and energy.

Scholars of international politics have claimed that the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine has an outsized impact on the global supply chain; it has not only affected the European countries but also has created a dramatic fueling cost increase around the globe.

Both Beijing and Moscow are reinforcing their cooperation and have strengthened their bilateral cooperation; and both Putin and Xi share their disdain for the Western-led global order. Russia has also extended its naval drills in the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. Many scholars have argued that Xi will expand Chinese lethal weapons to Russia to strengthen its relationship with Russia to counter the growing integration between European and Asian strategic threats and AUKUS-inspired arrangements.

China calculated three objectives from the Ukraine war

(1) China wants to stop Putin from being ousted because another leader of Russia will not own the Chinese trade

(2) the USA defines the Ukraine war as a triumph for its international world order; however, China tries to stop this new world order

(3) China wants to play both roles as a mediator and economic player in this prolonged war. Though Ukraine was China’s biggest partner in trade before the invasion, their stance on Russia makes them wonder whether the Chinese will play a role as a mediator. On the other side, Western and U.S Support Ukraine in winning this long war.

The war in Ukraine can go on for a longer period and has no chance to stop; as both the USA and the West have publicly announced that they are standing behind Kyiv, which will create problems for both US and Western countries. Conversely, China has made new partnerships with Russia to use its natural resources. Many diplomats in the USA are wary that China could supply lethal nuclear weapons to Russia in this prolonged war. Both Russia and Ukraine are at the forefront of major powers. Both the USA and China could mediate to stop this war by bringing Zelensky and Putin to the negotiation table; otherwise, the war could put the whole world in severe danger.

