‘The 30 Days’ Trailer from ‘Mysteries of the Unknown’ Franchise Drops!

By Imran Aslam

LAHORE: “The 30 Days” trailer, a thriller and suspense-based movie from “The Mysteries of the Unknown” franchise, has been released and has quickly gone viral. The trailer has gained popularity not only in Pakistan and India, but also in America.

The film, directed by Julius June and Reema Kapani, promises to deliver action, suspense and thrills to the audience. The script was written by Amaya Sardar, and it will be released under Black Eagle Films’ production.

The film features a star-studded cast, with Pakistani actor Imran Pirzada, Indian actors Shoaib Sohail and Pooja Ghanesh, and American actors Chantyaholin, Sahab Chaudhry, Gurpet Singh, Sapna Suri, Yasir Bashir and Reema Kapan.

Shot entirely in America, Pirzada, one of the main actors in the movie, has revealed that the film will be released simultaneously in Pakistan and America.

Fans of the franchise and lovers of suspenseful movies can expect an exciting and thrilling experience when “The 30 Days” hits theatres.