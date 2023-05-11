ECP orders report on prohibited funding of all parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ordered an internal scrutiny committee to present a report on the prohibited funding received by all political parties within 15 days, as it took several important decisions in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

In addition, the ECP has announced that by-elections for three National Assembly seats, NA-108 in Faisalabad, NA-118 in Nankana Sahib, and NA-239 in Korangi will be held on May 28.

The meeting also discussed the complaints of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the local government elections in Hyderabad.

To address the irregularities in Union Council-119 of Hyderabad during the by-elections, the ECP has scheduled a hearing on May 15. The commission has requested a report from the provincial election commissioner, returning officer (RO), district returning officer (DRO), and district police officer (DPO) within three days.

Notices have also been issued to candidates, ROs, DROs, relevant officials, and district police officers to appear before the commission on May 15.

An ECP spokesperson said the actions demonstrate its commitment to ensuring fair and transparent elections and addressing any irregularities or complaints that arise.

The scrutiny committee’s report on banned funding of political parties will provide valuable information for the Commission’s ongoing efforts to promote transparency and accountability in the political process, he said.

The by-elections for three National Assembly seats and the investigation into irregularities in Hyderabad are important steps towards upholding the integrity of Pakistan’s democratic institutions.