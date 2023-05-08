SC orders National Assembly record on law curbing powers of chief justice

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has ordered the attorney general to submit by Tuesday the record of National Assembly proceedings regarding a law aimed at limiting the powers of the chief justice.

Introduced last month, Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 seeks to prevent the chief justice from taking suo motu notices in an individual capacity on issues of fundamental rights and constitute benches for various cases.

The direction on Monday was given by an eight-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, during a hearing of a set of petitions moved to challenge the law.

During the previous hearing, Justice Bandial turned down the request of Mansoor Usman Awan to lift the stay order imposed on the implementation of the law.

The court had also ordered the submission of the record of parliamentary proceedings on the previous hearing, which was not presented on Monday.

During the proceedings, the Supreme Court grilled Mansoor Usman Awan, the attorney general, over the government’s request to form a full court to hear the case.

Regarding the request Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) for a full court, the chief justice had previously put it aside for consideration during the next hearing. However, the government later asked the court to form a full court to address important questions related to judicial independence and parliament’s authority to regulate court procedures.

Before the hearing on Monday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) submitted a plea requesting a full court to hear the case.

More details to follow