NATIONAL

China seeks ‘new fields’ of military cooperation with Pakistan

By Reuters
Pakistan's soldiers look at Naval ships of participating countries take part in a multinational naval exercise 'AMAN-23' in the Arabian Sea near Pakistan's port city of Karachi on February 13, 2023, as more than 50 countries participating with ships and observers. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BEIJING: China’s defence minister on Monday told the naval chief that their militaries including their navies should “expand into new fields of cooperation” to bolster the capability of the two neighbours in safeguarding security in the region.

Ties between the two militaries stretch back years, with their navies and air forces holding bilateral exercises in each other’s territory.

For China, Pakistan and its access to the Arabian Sea is key in the event of a maritime blockade in the Strait of Malacca.

But Chinese interest in the region has stirred concern, especially in neighbouring India after China opened its first overseas military base in Djibouti on the northwestern fringe of the Indian Ocean in 2017.

China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu told naval chief Amjad Khan Niazi, who was visiting Beijing, that the two countries’ military relationship was a key part of bilateral ties.

“The two militaries should expand into new areas of exchanges, create new high points of cooperation to continuously enhance their ability to deal with all sorts of risks and challenges, and jointly maintain the security interests of the two countries and of the region,” said Li, according to a statement on China’s Ministry of National Defense website.

Niazi’s visit comes after Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, said in late April that the Chinese military was willing to deepen and expand cooperation with Pakistan’s military.

So far, China has not disclosed if it had sought military access to Pakistan’s Chinese-funded, deepwater port of Gwadar.

The Pentagon previously identified Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base, with Gwadar seen as the likely location. Any sign of that happening would fuel New Delhi’s worries of growing Chinese military alliances and assets in its own backyard.

In 2022, New Delhi expressed concern over a Chinese survey ship’s visit to a strategic port in Sri Lanka. In 2014, Sri Lanka angered India when a Chinese submarine and a warship were allowed to dock in Colombo.

Previous article
Passenger with counterfeit travel documents caught at Karachi airport
Next article
SC orders National Assembly record on law curbing powers of chief justice
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP emerges as front-runner in Karachi local government vote

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) emerged victorious in the by-election held on 63 local government seats in five divisions of Sindh, according to unofficial...

Launching ‘election campaign’, PML-N promises progress and prosperity

Church leader urges SC to ensure justice, protection of minority rights

Top China diplomat calls on young peers to carry forward Pakistan friendship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.