Passenger with counterfeit travel documents caught at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A passenger was apprehended by the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi for attempting to board a flight to Greece with counterfeit travel documents.

The passenger, identified as Naveed Ahmed, was flagged by the airport’s vigilance team during document verification.

Upon questioning, Ahmed presented fake identification under the name Naveed Ahmad. However, after investigation, it was revealed that his actual identity was Rizwan Ali Awan.

It has been discovered that Ahmed had obtained a Pakistan passport and a Greek identity card through an agent by paying a significant sum of Rs1.5 million for the fraudulent documents.

An FIA spokesperson confirmed that Ahmed has been handed over to its anti-human trafficking circle in Karachi for further inquiry.

This is not the first incident of this nature. Earlier this month, the immigration wing of the agency intercepted an Afghan passenger who was traveling to the Saudi port city of Jeddah on a fake passport.